Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

FIFA is teaming up with TikTok for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Soccer’s global governing body announced the partnership on Thursday, which is similar to the pact both sides struck for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023. As part of the agreement, FIFA will allow TikTok to livestream parts of matches, post curated clips, and will produce specialized content for the platform. Similarly, broadcasters will be able to monetize their World Cup coverage on TikTok.

For users, TikTok will launch a FIFA World Cup 2026 hub in which fans can discover content. For creators, TikTok will launch a program that “will provide a select group of global TikTok creators with game-changing access to incredible behind-the-scenes moments — such as press conferences and training sessions — and in the process give fans unique, relatable perspectives on the FIFA World Cup experience on TikTok,” according to the announcement. A wider group of creators will be able to utilize FIFA archival footage for their content throughout the event.

“FIFA’s goal is to share the exhilaration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with as many fans as possible, and we can’t think of a better way to further that mission during the biggest event in sports history than to have TikTok as the tournament’s first Preferred Platform,” FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said in the announcement.

TikTok believes the initiative will help drive more fans to watch live games. James Stafford, TikTok’s global head of content, said that fans are 42% more likely to watch live matches after being exposed to sports content on TikTok. “We’re reaching the next generation of football fans — particularly younger and female audiences — and converting that passion into real tune-in and engagement at unprecedented scale,” he said.

No doubt, reaching audiences where they are will be a key factor for sports leagues as they try to capture younger audiences in the digital age. For FIFA, partnering with a platform like TikTok seems like an easy decision.