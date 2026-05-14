TikTok is making yet another formal foray into the sports media ecosystem ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Wednesday, the video-sharing app announced a group of 30 users who will serve as “Creator Correspondents” throughout the tournament’s five-week duration this summer—an initiative that is part of its broader “Preferred Platform” partnership with FIFA. Unveiled earlier this year, the tie-up aims to position TikTok as the primary digital destination for World Cup discovery, highlights, and fan engagement.

Per a press release, the Creator Correspondents will be stationed in host cities across all three host countries—Canada, Mexico, and the United States—and will be tasked with providing “behind-the-scenes access” at places like bus arrivals, training sessions, and press conferences, as well as “fan-led storytelling” during games to “bring the competition to life.”

The crop of creators—who were selected following an extensive review process designed to identify people who had organically built soccer- and sports-focused communities on the platform—hail from four continents and nearly a dozen countries, reflecting the tournament’s global nature. (TikTok says “more than 60 million sports creators” are currently active on the platform.)

Some names are already well-established in mainstream sports creator circles, including Rachel DeMita. Others come from soccer-specific niches that have exploded on TikTok over the last several years, producing content such as refereeing explainers and supporter culture.

Its the latest push by TikTok to activate around a major sporting event. The platform sent seven creators to the Milan and Paris Games as part of NBC’s Olympic Creator Collective program, to which other platforms, including YouTube and Meta, also contributed talent. (The Paris Creator Collective was particularly successful, earning approximately 300 million total views across social platforms.) But with 30 creators and that “Preferred Platform” status with FIFA, this effort is uniquely sweeping.

Notably, TikTok’s broader FIFA agreement also grants official World Cup 2026 media partners “the ability to live-stream parts of matches” on the platform, a carve-out that Fox Sports—the official English-language broadcaster for the tournament in the U.S.—reportedly didn’t approve of.

At the time of writing, TikTok and Fox have not publicly reached a deal to extend any of these live look-ins to the U.S. market. In a statement to Awful Announcing, TikTok’s Global Head of Sports, Rollo Goldstaub, said the platform sees itself as “complementary to broadcasters and rights holders, extending the reach of their content, helping find new audiences, and driving value back to their core platforms.”

TikTok also said the content produced by its Creator Correspondents will focus on “fan-first storytelling,” rather than matching livestreams.

The full correspondent roster includes creators from the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, Poland, Scotland, and France. Their content will live within dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 “hubs” powered by TikTok GamePlan, an in-app resource launched by the platform in 2025 to help drive user engagement with sports teams, leagues, and broadcasters.

YouTube announced a similar platform-level agreement with FIFA in March, though it has not yet shared details about any specific creators who will produce content for the tournament. Regardless, it’s clearer than ever that the sports coverage craze isn’t limited to traditional publishers; platforms are increasingly all-in too—and creator cohorts appear to be one of their favorite tactics.