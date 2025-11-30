Credit: The CW

For a brief, flickering moment, CW announcer Thom Brennaman thought he had a bona fide celebrity sighting at the most random of places, a college football game between 1-10 Boston College and 3-8 Syracuse.

Brennaman was on the call Saturday alongside Will Blackmon for a conference basement battle that could actually help determine who plays in the ACC Championship game. At one point late in the third quarter, the camera zeroed in on a Syracuse fan in the crowd who, according to Thom, bore a striking resemblance to the former House Speaker.

“I thought that was Nancy Pelosi for a minute,” said Brennaman.

While politics have invaded sports in a significant way this year, Blackmon wanted nothing to do with the reference and how it might derail their broadcast.

“No comment,” he replied.

Brennaman, however, would not be denied.

“I mean, looks a little bit like her, she’s a Syracuse- I don’t know if Nancy Pelosi being from California is a Syracuse fan…”

“Alright, so Boston College on this drive,” Blackmon excitedly interjected to cut off any further discussions about the retiring representative from California’s 11th congressional district.

While this was indeed playing with fire during a sporting event broadcast, as many pointed out on social media, this one barely registers on the Brennaman scale.