When is the right time to eschew the safe extra-point kick and go for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown? The answer to that question will depend on who you ask. But if a team scores a touchdown to go up eight points, the play is to kick the extra point to take a nine-point — or two-possession — lead.

Thom Brennaman, who was calling Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Boston College on The CW, was slow to understand that logic.

Leading 23-21, the Eagles scored a touchdown late in the third quarter. Now up 29-21, Boston College coach Bill O’Brien sent kicker Liam Connor out for the PAT. Connor’s kick was successful, putting the Eagles up 30-21 over the Orange. Syracuse responded with a touchdown, cutting the deficit back to two points. On Boston College’s ensuing possession, Brennaman questioned why the Eagles didn’t try for two after their previous touchdown.

“I’m just having a really hard time understanding why they did not go for two on their last touchdown,” Brennaman said.

“Yeah. It’s always that what, analytics sheet that coaches have, I guess,” color analyst Max Browne replied.

“But you know what I’m saying? I mean, they were up 29-21. If they go for two, they make it a 10-point game, right? It’s not like — you’re still in a two-possession game at nine.”

Of course, Brennaman’s final point was exactly why Boston College kicked. Brennaman eventually came around to that realization.

The Eagles scored another touchdown and once again kicked the extra point to go up by nine. Still trailing 37-28, Syracuse moved the ball down the field in the final minutes of the game, eventually kicking a short field goal to make it a 37-31 game. By this point, the logic of taking a nine-point lead was clear to the announcer.

“This is why Bill O’Brien continued to kick points after instead of going for two,” Brennaman said. “I was thinking more about, you know, you lose on a field goal potentially. But by doing so, he kept it at a nine-point game rather than an eight-point game — which would have been a one-score game.”

Brennaman’s point wasn’t entirely wrong. Going up nine means that a touchdown (with a successful PAT) and a field goal could beat you while that same scenario would only tie the game with a 10-point lead. Is there an advantage to that? Sure. But as we saw in this game, the advantage of being up nine — where your opponent has to score twice to beat or tie you — is a lot better than being in a situation where a touchdown and two-point conversion would tie the game.

