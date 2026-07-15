Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The CW is expanding its college football portfolio this season, adding games from the new-look Pac-12 Conference and Mountain West in addition to its package of ACC games each week. Now, the network has announced a new look for its broadcast crews as well.

On Wednesday, The CW announced changes to its college football broadcast teams, most of which have been turned over from last season. Among the only holdovers is Thom Brennaman, who will continue in his role as the lead play-by-play announcer for the network’s ACC football broadcasts. This season, Brennaman will be joined by analyst Jason Cabinda, the former Penn State linebacker, who will replace Will Blackmon on the lead ACC crew. Wes Bryant returns as the sideline analyst to round out the trio.

The lead Pac-12 team will feature a new play-by-play voice as Rick Allen steps in for Ted Robinson. Blackmon, a former Boston College safety who worked the ACC games last year, will move over to the Pac-12, replacing analyst Ryan Leaf, who took a full-time role with USA Sports this offseason. Michael Bumpus will replace Nigel Burton as the sideline analyst for this team. Last year, Bumpus served as a studio analyst for the network’s college football coverage.

The CW, in its first year broadcasting Mountain West football, has tapped Jack McMullen as the lead play-by-play announcer. Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler will partner with McMullen as the game analyst, while Marhsall Newhouse serves as the sideline analyst.

The network has also named an additional fourth crew that will flex between Pac-12 and Mountain West games depending on the week’s schedule. Chris Fisher will serve as the play-by-play voice for this team, with former Washington wide receiver Isaiah Stanback as the booth analyst. Bryan Walters will serve as the sideline analyst for the flex team.

As for the studio, Mike Yam will remain as the network’s lead anchor while former Oregon standout George Wrighster contributes as analyst.

Check out the full teams below: