The CW continues to bolster its live sports portfolio.

On Tuesday, the network announced it would be airing a live Savannah Bananas game on Sunday, July 27 at 3 p.m. ET, adding yet more niche sports programming to its portfolio. The game will take place in front of a sold-out Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

July’s contest joins ten other Savannah Bananas games that are already slated for an ESPN network as part of a 10-game deal the Worldwide Leader signed with the team back in April. Prior to this season, Savannah Bananas games have aired on truTV and, before that, as part of a streaming deal with Stadium. The CW’s game will mark the first time the Savannah Bananas appear on a broadcast television network.

The Bananas join a growing list of sports properties for The CW. The Nexstar-owned network currently has agreements to air a package of ACC football and basketball games, much of the “Pac-2” football inventory, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, Grand Slam Track, beach volleyball, and the PBA beginning next year.

So far, the network has signed the Bananas for just one game. One could imagine, however, that if this trial run is successful, both sides will be interested in expanding their relationship.