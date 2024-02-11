A CW Sports ACC basketball scorebug. A CW Sports ACC basketball scorebug. (@TVSportsUpdates on Twitter.)
Broadcast scorebugs always draw some attention. The latest changed one there is for The CW’s ACC basketball coverage, with the new look (above and on right below) drawing some praise:

The scores are now themselves in a box, and in a slightly darker shade of the main color for each team. Previously, they were in the same oval and color as the team names. The font and display of the game clock and shot clock information is also different, as is how each team’s record is shown, to say nothing of the inclusion of each team’s foul count. And while it’s not related to the scorebug, the logo at top right is now “CW Sports” rather than “The CW Sports.”

All in all, the changes seem to have been pretty well-received.

And the old scorebug took a lot of criticism before this:

However, as with anything scorebugs, preferences there are highly individual. And there were many who praised the old scorebug as well:

Still, the change seems to be going over generally well. And it is notable to see a change in the midst of the season like this, and in the middle of The CW’s first season with this ACC package. (This is the Raycom-produced package that used to air on the Bally Sports regional sports networks.) It’s part of a larger move into sports from the network, and it will be interesting to see what they do for other properties, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025.

