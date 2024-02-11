A CW Sports ACC basketball scorebug. (@TVSportsUpdates on Twitter.)

Broadcast scorebugs always draw some attention. The latest changed one there is for The CW’s ACC basketball coverage, with the new look (above and on right below) drawing some praise:

The scores are now themselves in a box, and in a slightly darker shade of the main color for each team. Previously, they were in the same oval and color as the team names. The font and display of the game clock and shot clock information is also different, as is how each team’s record is shown, to say nothing of the inclusion of each team’s foul count. And while it’s not related to the scorebug, the logo at top right is now “CW Sports” rather than “The CW Sports.”

All in all, the changes seem to have been pretty well-received.

Made me think even more that the original one was a prototype — WE GOT JUAN SOTO! (@MagpiesGalaxy28) February 11, 2024

Looks like Raycom tweaked the scorebug for The CW ACC games. I think that the older one is a bit more efficient with space. But I do like how the new one includes logos and a bolder font for the clocks. I’ll give it a B+ pic.twitter.com/xXYsRAVhMQ — #GoCards (@cardfan_502) February 11, 2024

And the old scorebug took a lot of criticism before this:

The CW Score Bug looks so low rent. It looks like something you would see in an unlicensed video game. — Maxwell Baumbach (@BaumBoards) January 23, 2024

CW gotta have the ugliest score bug ever rn — Blake Blue (latest accusation: just not a UNC fan) (@DJDiddleSpit) January 20, 2024

Can anyone else not stand the scorebug on these CW Network basketball games? ? — The WNBA Times ? (@wnbatimes) January 14, 2024

I enjoyed watching football on CW, have watched a couple basketball games on there…it’s bad especially the scorebug — MrPostMan (@posttrey) January 13, 2024

Not a fan of the CW score bug. Way too unorganized and disjointed. Font is light and spread out and not easy on eye. https://t.co/OA984iqInK — Justin Antweil (@JAntweil) December 3, 2023

The CW Sports production is an experience. Fancy graphics and a variety of dynamic aerial shots but a scorebug that looks you're watching a broadcast from 2005. — Storrs South (@UConn6thBorough) December 2, 2023

The CW score bug might be the worst i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/6ryMvVrGay — Max Hladun (@DoggaEdits) December 2, 2023

I hate the fact that I can't get my local CW affiliate on DirecTV Stream. And yes, I agree, the scorebug is an eyesore. — Nick Talks Sports ? ETERNAL SUNSHINE 3/8 (@nickonsports2) December 30, 2023

However, as with anything scorebugs, preferences there are highly individual. And there were many who praised the old scorebug as well:

Random commentary on college basketball early on this year: I've been impressed with The CW's broadcasts thus far. Video quality has been solid, they're not trying to do too much with their score bug, and the announcers have been more than adequate during games I've watched. https://t.co/cW1WPt0IfE — Anthony Pieper (@TonyP889906) December 9, 2023

The CW score bug goes hard ? pic.twitter.com/S086kYBKbd — cbbenthusiasts (@69Wins) December 2, 2023

Still, the change seems to be going over generally well. And it is notable to see a change in the midst of the season like this, and in the middle of The CW’s first season with this ACC package. (This is the Raycom-produced package that used to air on the Bally Sports regional sports networks.) It’s part of a larger move into sports from the network, and it will be interesting to see what they do for other properties, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025.

[TV Sports Updates on Twitter/X]