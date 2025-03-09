Photo Credit: Peachtree TV.

Saturday’s NACAR Xfinity Series race, the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 in Phoenix, had a thrilling finish. But viewers watching on Atlanta’s Peachtree TV didn’t get to see it.

As the leaders headed into the final lap, the Peachtree TV feed cut abruptly to a commercial.

Peachtree TV, Atlanta’s CW, went to a sudden commercial when the white flag came out in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. pic.twitter.com/LtqtWOsth5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

It only got worse.

This was not a quick glitch that was fixed in seconds. In fact, the Peachtree TV broadcast never returned to the race. When the commercial break ended, viewers saw the intro for the station’s coverage of Saturday night’s NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

The broadcast did not return to the race when the commercial break ended. pic.twitter.com/7GintDjJXr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

This would have been a notable error even if the final outcome was not significantly in doubt. If you watch a sporting event, you generally want to see the finish. That said, if the race’s result was a foregone conclusion with a lap to go, this kind of mistake could largely fly under the radar.

This finish, though, was anything but a foregone conclusion.

While Alex Bowman led for nearly the entire final lap, Aric Almirola remained close behind him. Almirola then passed Bowman on the final turn and the two cars traded paint as they crossed the finish line — with Almirola narrowly ahead.

This was the finish they missed. pic.twitter.com/P2kx8AKBXk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

That’s an easy way to annoy your viewers.