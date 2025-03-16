Photo Credit: The CW

Kyle Busch has already put together a Hall of Fame career as a NASCAR driver. Does he have a second career ahead as a NASCAR broadcaster?

Plenty of fans seem to think so after Saturday. Busch earned rave reviews for his work as analyst for The CW’s Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas.

Busch filled in for Parker Kligerman, who competed this weekend in the 12 Hours of Sebring. He joined play-by-play man Adam Alexander and Jamie McMurray.

Looks who’s in the booth today @KyleBusch 👀 pic.twitter.com/C1kpdu0WPA — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 15, 2025

Busch felt pretty good about his effort, posting on X after the race, “Good time in the broadcast booth today. Who wants more?”

Good time in the broadcast booth today. Who wants more? https://t.co/gwzR4ozlLc pic.twitter.com/KMecMXNOde — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 16, 2025



Judging from social media responses, fans definitely want more.

It’s been said a lot in the opening 60 laps, but my goodness Kyle Busch is great in the broadcast booth. He knows the Xfinity Series cars like the back of his hand as the series’ winningest driver. His ability to explains details is phenomenal. #NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) March 15, 2025

.@KyleBusch‘s broadcast career is set. He’s so good in the booth. This is not me on my bullsh*t. He’s tremendous. — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) March 15, 2025

You did absolutely amazing today in the booth, really hope CW brings you back from time to time. The chemistry between you, McMurray and Alexander was incredible! You definitely have a future in broadcasting 🏁 — Taylor #GlimmerGang (@TaylorBMcardle) March 16, 2025

He really did an amazing job. Smooth commentary that was informative and didn’t skip a beat. I was seriously impressed. — The Longpig Chef (@TheLongPigChef) March 16, 2025

The CW is in its first full season of exclusive coverage of the Xfinity Series, and has drawn strong ratings thus far.