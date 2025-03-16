Kyle Busch The CW Photo Credit: The CW
RacingThe CWBy Arthur Weinstein on

Kyle Busch has already put together a Hall of Fame career as a NASCAR driver. Does he have a second career ahead as a NASCAR broadcaster?

Plenty of fans seem to think so after Saturday. Busch earned rave reviews for his work as analyst for The CW’s Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas.

Busch filled in for Parker Kligerman, who competed this weekend in the 12 Hours of Sebring. He joined play-by-play man Adam Alexander and Jamie McMurray.

Busch felt pretty good about his effort, posting on X after the race, “Good time in the broadcast booth today. Who wants more?”


Judging from social media responses, fans definitely want more.

The CW is in its first full season of exclusive coverage of the Xfinity Series, and has drawn strong ratings thus far.

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein