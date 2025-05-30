Photo Credit: The CW/YouTube.

After two seasons of airing Inside the NFL, The CW is reportedly opting against bringing the longtime show back for a third season.

John Ourand of Puck reported on the decision.

“Sources have told me that The CW opted not to renew the show for the upcoming season,” Ourand wrote.

The question now is, where will the show land? One possible destination could be Netflix. That is where Inside the NFL aired in January 2024, during the postseason and build to Super Bowl LVIII. Since then, Netflix’s relationship with the NFL has only grown. It hosted a doubleheader on Christmas Day, 2024. And while neither game was particularly good on the field, the strong viewership numbers only help solidify the streaming service’s place as a home for live sports, including the NFL. To that end, Netflix will stream three NFL games on Christmas Day in 2025.

Of course, other streaming services have ties with the NFL. Amazon’s Prime Video and NBC’s Peacock have both been the exclusive home of games and in Week 1 of the 2025 season, YouTube will stream a Friday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers from Brazil. All of those could potentially be destinations for Inside the NFL.

Since its 1977 debut, Inside the NFL has naturally had to make some adjustments. That includes what day of the week the show aired on, something that changed midseason in 2024.

For most of its existence, Inside the NFL aired on HBO. The show debuted on that network in 1977 and continued to run there until 2021. The network was Inside the NFL‘s home when it first aired in 1977 and continued to air the show until 2008. From 2008-2021, Inside the NFL aired on Showtime. It then moved to Paramount+ from 2021-2023 before landing on The CW for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.