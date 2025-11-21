Screen grab: The CW Network

The implementation of Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel ratings method has thrown a wrench in how TV viewership has been measured.

And there is perhaps no television product that has been impacted more by the new measurement method than professional wrestling, with both WWE and AEW having endured ratings decreases — some of which have been significant — dating back to September.

That includes WWE NXT on The CW, which has seen a 9% drop in total viewership and 27% drop in the key 18-49 demographic under the new system, according to Wrestlenomics. While the WWE developmental brand is still The CW’s highest-rated primetime show, the margin is shrinking, with the network clearly irritated by the Big Data + Panel impact.

“We’ve expressed to Nielsen our deep frustration with the way it handled the process, communication, and methodology behind its Big Data rollout,” The CW said in a statement to Wrestlenomics.

“The sudden and substantial discrepancy in WWE NXT viewership reported by Big Data, relative to long-established viewing patterns, is inexplicable and lacks credibility. Further, a comparison with data from all other measurement products (including others from Nielsen itself) exposes a fundamentally flawed methodology in Big Data. We are disappointed by Nielsen’s lack of cooperation, transparency, and accountability with its network partners as we work to resolve this issue.”

While pro wrestling is hardly the only programming to have been affected by the new methodology, the decreases are particularly concerning considering that live sports have largely performed just fine — and in many instances, better than before — under the new methodology. Considering that pro wrestling already appeals to a smaller segment of advertisers, it’s not a surprise that one of its media rights partners would be expressing concern.

Still, it’s certainly notable to see a broadcast network as big as The CW publicly criticize the new methodology. Especially in light of Marketing Brew’s October report that the Media Rating Council is weighing whether to either strip Big Data + Panel of its accreditation or to give Nielsen more time to address some of the concerns about the system.