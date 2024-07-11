Photo Credit: Netflix

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is keeping busy in his first season away from coaching the 1970s. Belichick’s latest gig will be serving as an analyst on Inside the NFL in the show’s second season on The CW Network.

Belichick will join an impressive cast of retired NFL stars that includes longtime New England Patriots foe Ryan Clark and former Patriots Chad Johnson and Chris Long.

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said in a press release. “I’ve always appreciated Inside the NFL‘s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season.”

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a trailer for the new season on X:

More media for the former Patriots head coach: Bill Belichick is joining Inside The NFL this season. The show returns August 30 at 9 pm ET on the CW. pic.twitter.com/XILApSN2v4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2024

Last season, Inside the NFL finally returned to linear television on The CW. For the final month of the season, Netflix published episodes to its platform the day after they aired on The CW.

In addition to finding a broader audience after jumping from HBO to Showtime to Paramount+ in recent years, Inside the NFL has assembled a cast of former athletes who are recognizable to fans of all ages. Clark, Johnson and Long not only excel analyzing football but all host popular digital audio and video shows.

By adding Belichick, they get one of the most recognizable names in all of football as well as a brilliant mind that fans will want to learn from each week of the NFL season.

Belichick adds a weekly spot on Inside the NFL to regular appearances at ESPN with The Pat McAfee Show and the ManningCast. After years stalking the sidelines and winning Super Bowls, Belichick will remain a fixture in football fans’ lives this fall.

From an NFL Films standpoint, it’s worth noting the league is continuing to invest in this show. Cuts to the league’s media arm ended the popular Around the NFL podcast, and the Good Morning Football show on NFL Network is in a lurch around a West Coast relocation and cast changes.

While a weekly recorded NFL breakdown show may seem a relic of the past, The CW and NFL Films are doing everything they can to maximize its quality and reach. By hiring great talent and utilizing valuable NFL Films footage from each week’s games while blasting the show out to millions, Inside the NFL is leveling up.

