Bill Belichick will reportedly remain in his role on Inside the NFL for the rest of this season.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported Tuesday that Belichick will complete the season. He joined The CW’s revamped version of the show this year, one of many new media duties he accepted after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

But the 72-year-old Belichick surprised everyone by accepting the head coaching position with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Belichick is expected to address his decision to accept the UNC job on Inside the NFL on Wednesday at 9 p.m. (ET).

Belichick’s new coaching role led many to expect he would scale back his media duties. However, Andrew Carter of the News & Observer recently reported Belichick will continue making his regular weekly appearances next season on Manningcast and The Pat McAfee Show. UNC officials said Belichick’s presence on those shows provides “Very high visibility for UNC football, especially among a younger audience.”

Belichick can do both of those roles remotely. Inside the NFL is taped at NFL Films’ headquarters in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, which would seem to make his presence on that show next season extremely unlikely.

It’s fortunate for Inside the NFL that Belichick can at least finish this season, given his central role on the show, which includes a lengthy film breakdown each week.

Inside the NFL deserves more attention than it has received. It’s refreshing to see Bill Belichick and former players truly analyze the game and not just creating false narratives for views. Watch Belichick breakdown the Eagles DL here: pic.twitter.com/Dq1k5EOwt0 — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) December 12, 2024

