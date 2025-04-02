Andre Agassi plays in the Mixed-Doubles Exhibition Match at the Breakers Friday March 21, 2025 in Palm Beach. The event celebrates the debut of the new tennis and racquet facilities benefits First Serve USA. Mandatory Credit: MEGHAN MCCARTHY/PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TNT Sports is gearing up for a significant shift as it moves away from NBA coverage after the 2024-25 season, with tennis taking center stage for two weeks. Starting in 2025, TNT will broadcast the French Open as part of a 10-year, $650 million deal, and they’ve already made a big splash, according to Andrew Marchand.

The Athletic’s sports media insider reported Wednesday that Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, will join TNT’s French Open coverage as a studio commentator. If TNT’s past hires are any indication, the network likes to go big. And the 54-year-old Agassi, who has a limited television background, is as big as it gets; his legacy as one of the greatest players in tennis history speaks for itself.

The announcing team for the French Open will also feature Brian Anderson on play-by-play and John McEnroe as the lead analyst. While McEnroe’s agent, Gary Swain, told Awful Announcing contributor Daniel Kaplan last year that McEnroe isn’t chasing media fame, he’s still adding the French Open to his already impressive resume, which includes calling the US Open, Wimbledon, and the Australian Open for ESPN.

Agassi will be in the studio alongside Adam Lefkoe. Ernie Johnson was part of the Turner crew that broadcast Wimbledon over two decades ago, but he will seemingly not be involved with the French Open alongside Agassi, with Lefkoe filling the void.

According to Marchand, TNT has held talks with Jim Courier and Lindsay Davenport, among other analysts, to join the French Open coverage, seemingly alongside Agassi in the studio.

TNT is bringing out the big guns for this move, and it’s clearly serious about making its mark in the tennis world.