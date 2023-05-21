In unabashedly positive news, tennis legend Martina Navratilova revealed she’s recovered from a battle with multiple forms of cancer.

Diagnosed with throat cancer, Navratilova’s treatment revealed breast cancer as well, leading to an absence from her current duties as an analyst at Tennis Channel.

During an acceptance speech for an award at the Italian Open, Navratilova seemingly revealed that she’s currently cancer-free.

Via the Associated Press:

“I’ve gone through a very difficult year, but now I’m OK,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said at the Italian Open on Sunday after receiving the Racchetta d’Oro (Golden Racket) award for her contributions to the sport. Navratilova said in January that her prognosis was good and that she was going to start treatment that month. The 66-year-old said then that she had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November and that a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated early-stage breast cancer was discovered.

Navratilova returned to her duties at Tennis Channel in March, and thankfully things seem to be trending well. Hopefully the hall of famer receives only good news going forward health-wise.

[AP]