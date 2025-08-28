Screengrab via ESPN

American tennis star Taylor Townsend scored a big victory at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, but it didn’t come without some controversy.

Townsend defeated #25 seed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets in the second round of the major championship. The 29-year-0ld American hasn’t reached the third round in a major since the US Open back in 2023 and has been knocked out of the first round in each of the three previous majors this year.

However, the match included some fireworks afterwards as Townsend and Ostapenko appeared to exchange pleasantries that extended well past the customary post-match handshake.

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got in a heated interaction after their second round match at the US Open. Townsend is on to the third round. pic.twitter.com/cOIYzoyfmG — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2025

Taylor Townsend then took part in an interview with ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden where she went into detail on the intense conversation, revealing some unflattering remarks made by Ostapenko towards her.

After a heated second round match at the US Open, American Taylor Townsend calls out her opponent, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko: “She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/FikAWiitcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 27, 2025

“It’s competition, people get upset when they lose. Some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S. I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the U.S., I beat her in New York outside the U.S., but let’s see what else she had to say,” Townsend said.

New York is of course in the United States, but you can understand Townsend being caught up in the heat of the moment. A close-up video of the encounter taken from the stands shows Townsend telling Ostapenko that she needs to learn how to take a loss better, and then saying great game. It’s unclear from the video what the Latvian was saying to invoke that kind of reaction, though.

Ostapenko can’t help but a biatch. US Open. Taylor Townsend pic.twitter.com/e0O6MDXS4W — Keith Kopinski (@KeithKopinski) August 27, 2025

Thankfully this patron kept their camera rolling to record the full encounter and not try to leave early, like we saw earlier this week with one very hurried photographer.