Two of the most recognizable names in women’s sports are coming to a podcast platform near you.

Serena and Venus Williams are set to launch a new video podcast this August that will premiere on Elon Musk’s X, then distribute out to other podcast platforms, per Todd Spangler of Variety. The retired tennis stars will co-host the show, which “will center around guest interviews with ‘visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo’ to give fans ‘a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond,'” according to a press release.

“We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot,” the Williams sisters told Variety in a statement. “This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.”

X has been slowly attracting high-profile individuals for content partnerships. Recently, the social media platform launched a weekly conversation show hosted by Khloé Kardashian. The platform has also dabbled in news commentary shows to mixed success.

Both Williams sisters have also dabbled in media post-retirement. Venus recently contributed to TNT Sports’ coverage of the French Open. Serena, on the other hand, has launched her on production company, Nine Two Six Productions, and is executive producing a tennis series for Netflix.