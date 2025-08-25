Credit: ESPN

The freelance photographer who held up a chaotic late-night match during Daniil Medvedev’s opening-round U.S. Open loss on Sunday has spoken out. Selcuk Acar, who was removed from the court and had his credential revoked following the incident, believes he is a “victim” and likened his punishment to a “lynching.”

While Medvedev drew the most attention for the late-match incident, Acar arguably suffered the worst consequences. Medvedev took issue with the match official giving his opponent, Benjamin Bonzi, an additional serve after Acar stepped onto the court. Medvedev then taunted the official for trying to end the match early, even teasing that the official gets paid by the match rather than by the hour. After his shock opening-round loss, Medvedev sat glumly on his bench and obliterated a raquet while Bonzi exited.

All the while, Acar was the one subjected to an actual punishment. The USTA quickly confirmed it had barred him from the remainder of the tournament after he went against a warning not to step on the court.

In comments to the Daily Mail, Acar claimed he was told by a USTA official that the match was “stopped.” However, Acar also appeared to argue that he never entered the court at all.

“I’m a victim and totally innocent,” Acar said, according to the New York Post. “This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I’m innocent, I’ve suffered greatly. If there’s a camera there, if it’s monitored, it will show that I returned to the official twice and didn’t enter.”