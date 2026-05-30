Credit: Eurosport

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both suffered stunning collapses at the French Open.

The top-seeded Sinner was one of the biggest favorites in modern tennis history heading into the event with main rival Carlos Alcaraz out due to injury. However, his body began to shut down in the heat as he was just four points away from a straight-sets victory. He ended up being defeated by 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in five sets in the second round.

But he wasn’t the only one.

Novak Djokovic also held a two-set lead in the third round in his match with 28th-seeded João Fonseca. However, it wasn’t the heat that did the all-time winningest grand slam tennis player in. Could it have been a cursed encounter with a camera operator?

After taking the two-set lead, Djokovic was given a close-up that was way too close for his liking. As the cameraman got in his personal space, the tennis legend was visibly annoyed.

“Un poco más y estás aquí eh” El enfado de Djokovic con la cámara.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/mw78cXhr67 — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) May 29, 2026

“Can you come more in my face? For God’s sake, make some space,” Djokovic said.

From that moment on it was all Fonseca. The young Brazilian won the last three sets as the 39-year-old veteran faded late in the match.

For Novak Djokovic, it could be his last best chance to win his 25th major with Sinner’s stunning exit and Alcaraz not even making the tournament. And for the tennis world, it represents a rare chance for someone to step up and make history. The last time someone outside Djokovic, Sinner, or Alcaraz won a major was all the way back in 2022 when Rafael Nadal won the French Open.

It certainly was not Djokovic’s first testy interaction with the media throughout his stellar career and probably won’t be the last. And while you wouldn’t think a cameraman could derail one of tennis’ all-time greats, it is weird that it seemed to mark the turning point of the match.