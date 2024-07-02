Photo credit: Seinfeld

It might be harder for players like Kevin Durant to take issue with Nick Wright after he gets some real experience on a professional court.

After this summer, professional athletes might not be able to hit Wright with the, “You’ve never been on a real court” defense. Because according to Wright, he’s about to audition for a ball boy role at the US Open.

On the latest episode of his What’s Right? With Nick Wright podcast, the FS1 host revealed a few career goals. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman might not have to move over just yet, but they should be aware Wright aspires to be the third broadcaster in an NFL booth. Wright also plans on being a poker commentator at some point in his career. But the most interesting career update is Wright’s interest in becoming a ball boy at the US Open.

“I have a major announcement!” Wright said. “In a couple weeks, I am going to be auditioning to be an official US Open ball boy. That’s happening.”

This doesn’t seem like a lost wager. Wright is auditioning to be a US Open ball boy under his own will and he’s doing it with Chicago Bears reporter and podcast host Mark Carman. According to Wright, this is Carman’s “lifelong dream.”

“They’re gonna put me through all the drills, all of it. I’m gonna be wearing the whole outfit. I’m a little old, I will admit. But I think I can get it,” Wright claimed. “I might be a ball boy at the US Open.”

So, Nick Wright is Kramer? There are a host of relatable Seinfeld plots. Becoming a US Open ball boy as an adult isn’t one of those relatable Seinfeld plots for most people. But if acting like Kramer is what it takes to gain some credibility with pro athletes and help a friend live out their lifelong goal, then by all means, go for it.

[What’s Wright? With Nick Wright]