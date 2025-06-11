Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Outspoken Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has become a bit of a media darling on tennis majors in recent years, will not be returning to ESPN for this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

According to a report by Ben Rumsby of The Telegraph, Kyrgios, who made his on-air debut at ESPN during the 2024 Australian Open, will not appear on ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage this summer, despite featuring last year.

The so-called “bad boy” of tennis was hoping to play the tournament for the first time since 2022, when he lost in the men’s singles final to Novak Djokovic. Unfortunately, the Australian has been hampered by injuries ever since, and he will not participate in this year’s tournament as a player.

In addition to not appearing on ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage in the United States, Kyrgios will also not appear on BBC’s coverage of the event, as he had in the past. The British broadcaster had sparked controversy last year by hiring Kyrgios nearly a year after he admitted to assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

It’s unclear whether Kyrgios’ off-court situation has played a role in his absence from television coverage. His frank nature and analysis was generally well-received by viewers, though his behavior has long been a subject of controversy in the tennis world.

Last year, Kyrgios sharply criticized one of the world’s top players, Jannik Sinner, when Sinner faced suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. However, the critique had a decidedly personal twist. Sinner had been dating Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend, Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

“I couldn’t care less where sinner [sic] lays his wood. I’m in a happy relationship I just don’t like people who are cheating the system,” the Australian posted to social media.

Sinner also happens to be coached by ESPN tennis analyst Darren Cahill, perhaps adding another reason to not bring Kyrgios back into the fold.