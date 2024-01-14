Jan 15, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia during a practice session on court 16 at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN announced earlier this week that tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios would join the network’s 2024 Australian Open coverage as a guest commentator. The main draw started on Sunday, Jan. 14, and will go through Sunday, Jan. 28.

The 28-year-old Australian native is the youngest player to have defeated multiple Grand Slam champions en route to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event. He was also a finalist at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament. But he will not be present on the court for this year’s Australian Open, as he is recovering from knee surgery. His current future is up in the air, but he will transition to the broadcast booth for the next two weeks.

“I recently hinted that I would have some special things planned for the Australian Open, and this is one of them,” said Kyrgios. “I love watching tennis, and to be able to break down matches on live television, for ESPN, in Australia, I almost couldn’t ask for anything better.”‘

Kyrgios’ presence in the booth adds a unique perspective and promises exciting commentary for Australian Open fans. Whether or not this is a stepping stone towards a new chapter in Kyrgios’ career remains to be seen. Still, his Australian Open commentary stint will be entertaining and insightful.

[ESPN PR]