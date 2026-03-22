Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The onslaught of the South Florida rains has thrown a wrench into the scheduling for the 2026 Miami Open. On Friday night, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka was forced to acquiesce to the downpour.

Sabalenka, the WTA world No. 1, had the venue changed in the eleventh hour for her match against Ann Li on Friday night. She won the match in straight sets, but revealed after the match how surprised she was that the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca was prioritized over her match with Li.

Aryna Sabalenka was shocked that Miami Open considered canceling her match “I was actually shocked they were considering canceling my match or giving me a couple options of the stadiums. I was like ‘What’s the problem of Alcaraz & Fonseca start later?'”

pic.twitter.com/gyAQaH2sbw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 21, 2026

“Well, I was actually shocked that they were considering canceling my match,” Sabalenka said in her postmatch presser. “Or they were like giving me a couple options of the stadiums, and I was like, ‘But what’s the problem for Alcaraz and Fonseca start later?’ Because yesterday the night session started at nine and de Minaur was playing.”

“So, I was actually like really shocked the idea of like even canceling my match, but I just decided to play today just so, if I win, I have a day off, and I have time to prepare to recharge and everything,” Sabalenka continued. “But yeah, I was actually shocked to be honest. But I’m happy that they gave me options so I could choose what’s best for me.”

“I just like I think I never like deal with something like that,” Sabalenka replied after being asked why she was surprised.

“So, I think it’s like a first experience. I don’t remember anything like that. I just thought it’s not a big problem for me to play and then for the night session to wait and start a little bit later. But I guess that’s what the tournament tickets… that’s what was better for the tournament.”

Sabalenka acknowledged how difficult the decision is for tournament directors.

“I mean, it’s tricky because Alcaraz was playing, so it’s kind of like you know two number ones and what they should do. I’m just happy that they had options.”