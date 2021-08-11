Karen Khachanov.
By Andrew Bucholtz

What’s considered cursing and what’s not differs dramatically from country to country, as we’ve seen with such things such as the Oakland A’s unfortunate decision to run a “Rooted In Oakland” ad in Australia (where “rooted” means something very different). The latest example of a cross-country cursing communication collapse comes from the men’s tennis ATP Tour, where Russian player Karen Khachanov (seen above during a match Tuesday) was penalized during the second set of a second-round National Bank Open match in Toronto Wednesday for saying “shit,” and where he was rather confused by that penalty. Kenny Ducey has that video:

While bears may shit in the woods, tennis players apparently can’t say shit on the court. (As we are not a member of the puritanical New York Mets’ beat, we will not be censoring shit.) And there’s maybe a wider conversation to be had about why cursing in English during a tennis match is apparently verboten. But for now, this wound up as a penalty, and we’ll see if that winds up costing Khachanov.

