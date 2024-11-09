Photo credit: Tennis Channel

Longtime sports journalist and Tennis Channel commentator Jon Wertheim suffered a hot mic gaffe Friday afternoon.

While the journalist and commentator was getting ready for an appearance on TC Live, Wertheim appeared to mock women’s tennis players Barbora Krejčíková and Zheng Qinwen for their foreheads. Wertheim was seemingly unaware that the comment was airing live. The hot mic blunder occurred as the Tennis Channel was airing a WTA Finals Riyadh doubles semifinals match, but the broadcast briefly flashed back to the studio by mistake.



“What do you think I am? Barbora Krejčíková?” Wertheim could be heard asking. “Look at the forehead when Krejčíková and Zheng take the court.”

The hot mic incident certainly sounds like Wertheim said “forehead.” And if so, it’s a weird comment for him to make. But without further context to the conversation, Wertheim can make the claim he intended to say “forehand” and had a slip of the tongue. Either way, this probably isn’t a gaffe that will garner repercussions harsher than an apology or explanation.

It’s not clear whether Wertheim’s comment aired on linear television or if it was only heard by those watching the Tennis Channel’s streaming options. In addition to his contributions to the Tennis Channel, Wertheim has a longstanding reputation in journalism as a 60 Minutes correspondent and has covered a variety of sports, working full-time for Sports Illustrated since 1996.

[Tennis Channel]