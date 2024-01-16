John McEnroe under fire for 'don't know anything' comments (Credit: 2024 Australian Open on ESPN)
As an analyst, it’s essential never to reveal your lack of knowledge to your audience. Sometimes, it’s better to let an expert take the lead in explaining a subject. However, if you’re a commentator like John McEnroe covering the 2024 Australian Open for ESPN, you should have a solid understanding of one of the top 150 tennis players in the world.

Well, the 64-year-old McEnroe bluntly admitted that he “didn’t know anything” about Zizou Bergs, a 24-year-old Belgian native who is ranked 129th in the world.

McEnroe was on the call, alongside Nick Kyrgios, for Stefanos Tsitsipas’s first-round matchup, which was supposed to be against Matteo Berretini. The latter withdraw from Melbourne Park after suffering a foot injury, allowing Bergs to receive the call-up for his third grand slam appearance.

“His name is Zizou Bergs,” McEnroe said. “He’s a lucky loser that was winning pretty routinely in the last round of qualies when he had devastating cramps against a fellow Aussie. It was sort of sad to have to see him go through that when he was so close to making it into the Australian Open.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, a “lucky loser” refers to a player who fails to qualify in the final round but still gets a chance to play in the main draw. This happens when another player withdraws due to an injury before the tournament’s first round.

Which was what happened here. That’s about where McEnroe’s knowledge runs out.

“Tell me what you know about him because I don’t know anything,” he said to Kyrigos.

Unsurprisingly, McEnroe came under fire for his remarks.

While McEnroe’s admission of his lack of knowledge may surprise some, it emphasizes the significance of proper preparation for commentators covering any event. This is particularly true for tournaments where players from diverse backgrounds and rankings participate, including last-minute injury replacements. Unfortunately, his lack of preparation here exposed a glaring gap in his expertise, leaving viewers questioning his commitment to his role and diminishing the viewing experience.

