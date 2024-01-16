(Credit: 2024 Australian Open on ESPN)

As an analyst, it’s essential never to reveal your lack of knowledge to your audience. Sometimes, it’s better to let an expert take the lead in explaining a subject. However, if you’re a commentator like John McEnroe covering the 2024 Australian Open for ESPN, you should have a solid understanding of one of the top 150 tennis players in the world.

Well, the 64-year-old McEnroe bluntly admitted that he “didn’t know anything” about Zizou Bergs, a 24-year-old Belgian native who is ranked 129th in the world.

John McEnroe admitted he didn't know anything about Belgian tennis player Zizou Bergs — a top 150 player in the world. pic.twitter.com/twftLo1wRK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

McEnroe was on the call, alongside Nick Kyrgios, for Stefanos Tsitsipas’s first-round matchup, which was supposed to be against Matteo Berretini. The latter withdraw from Melbourne Park after suffering a foot injury, allowing Bergs to receive the call-up for his third grand slam appearance.

“His name is Zizou Bergs,” McEnroe said. “He’s a lucky loser that was winning pretty routinely in the last round of qualies when he had devastating cramps against a fellow Aussie. It was sort of sad to have to see him go through that when he was so close to making it into the Australian Open.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, a “lucky loser” refers to a player who fails to qualify in the final round but still gets a chance to play in the main draw. This happens when another player withdraws due to an injury before the tournament’s first round.

Which was what happened here. That’s about where McEnroe’s knowledge runs out.

“Tell me what you know about him because I don’t know anything,” he said to Kyrigos.

Unsurprisingly, McEnroe came under fire for his remarks.

Insane to me that time and time again J. McEnroe goes on air and just admits he has zero clue who a player is. (Today, bergs, 120 atp) just says to the world, hey guys, I’ve done zero research for my job and I’m just going to disrespect someone who’s top 150 in the world at a job — Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (@thaikwiatkowski) January 15, 2024

It’s not only disrespectful to the players, it’s disrespectful to the audience at home to be that unprepared, especially when given plenty of time to prep and a whole production crew ready to get you up to speed. #AusOpen https://t.co/hoZOvAM5gm — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 15, 2024

As a commentator on the #ATP Challenger Circuit, I can honestly tell you that every night before calling matches, I'm up until 2-3 AM doing prep work. Showing up to work studied and well-researched is a sign of respect to the players, which they deserve. https://t.co/l2hEtnNDK5 — Bryan Fenley (@BryanFenley) January 15, 2024

Now that is shocking. McEnroe recognizes a player ranked outside Top 100??? https://t.co/leudXtxTmK — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) January 16, 2024

While McEnroe’s admission of his lack of knowledge may surprise some, it emphasizes the significance of proper preparation for commentators covering any event. This is particularly true for tournaments where players from diverse backgrounds and rankings participate, including last-minute injury replacements. Unfortunately, his lack of preparation here exposed a glaring gap in his expertise, leaving viewers questioning his commitment to his role and diminishing the viewing experience.

