Sep 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Team captains John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe (USA) of Team World arrive on court for the opening of the Laver Cup tennis event. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Thus far, we haven’t seen any pair of brothers make the kind of on-air impact together as well as Peyton and Eli Manning have on their Omaha Productions alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, the ManningCast. But it seems as if another pair of brothers in the sports media space could potentially look to follow the path that the Manning brothers have laid out.

John and Patrick McEnroe have each formed successful broadcasting careers after their careers as players. And while the two have featured together on tennis broadcasts over the years, John McEnroe believes that the two could perhaps better be utilized more similarly to how ESPN allows the Mannings to be themselves.

According to Sports Media Watch, John McEnroe expressed interest in a “Manningcast-style presentation” on a call on Friday, which was apparently something that was “in the works” for the 2022 US Open, but ultimately never came to be.

On a call this morning, John McEnroe said he would be interested in a Manningcast-style presentation with his brother Patrick. Apparently was in the works at ’22 US Open. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) May 23, 2025

Similarly to the Manning brothers with football, the McEnroes have as much insight about the sport of tennis as anyone, which is part of what makes the ManningCast such a great product for ESPN. But what perhaps isn’t as clear about the McEnroe brothers is whether they have the kind of charisma and comedic element that makes the Manningcast truly special.

It’s unclear whether this idea from John McEnroe will end up becoming a reality. But in the meantime, his attention will be solely focused on the 2025 Roland-Garros, an event which McEnroe will be covering throughout its entirety for Turner starting when the first round begins on Sunday.