Credit: ‘Nothing Major’

Nothing Major, the tennis podcast hosted by John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson, is moving to Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network.

Isner discussed the move in an interview with Front Office Sports’ Dan Roberts, where he also talked about tennis’ business boom, the podcast’s growing audience, and Andy Roddick.

“I think it’s awesome for our exposure,” Isner said. “When I was wrapping up my career, I really did tell myself that I wasn’t going to do the cliché thing and start a podcast. But lo and behold, I did, with my two friends.”

Nothing Major launched in 2024 with a fourth co-host, Jack Sock, before settling into its current three-man lineup of Isner, Querrey, and Johnson.

“We’ve done it super organically,” Isner said. “Now that the concept has been proven, especially over two years, and we have a pretty good following in the tennis space, it was a good move for us to partner up with The Volume and help them on all things sales and sponsorships.”

The podcast and digital video network has built shows around online content creators, current and former athletes, betting sharps, musical artists, and even reality television stars. No matter who the host is or which show they might work on, Cowherd has one rule that has guided his hiring decisions across all shows.

Cowherd founded The Volume in 2021 in partnership with iHeartMedia, and the network has since grown into a 60-employee operation carrying shows across sports, music, entertainment, and culture. Cowherd has launched the careers of plenty of young sportscasters in the years since. No matter who the host is or what the show covers, Cowherd has stuck to one rule guiding his hiring decisions.

“I like people who have been successful, but still need to work,” Cowherd said.

Isner fits Cowherd’s preferred host profile, even if he’s not entirely off TV. TNT Sports expanded his role for this year’s Roland-Garros, moving him from limited appearances with Bleacher Report in 2025 into full studio and match coverage across both weeks of the tournament alongside Venus Williams. Querrey landed his own spot on that same broadcast after TNT talent exec Craig Barry heard him on a podcast episode with Isner and changed his mind about hiring him. But Isner said the podcast and occasional Grand Slam TV work make up the bulk of his time outside family, as opposed to Johnson and Querrey, who both do regular work for Tennis Channel out of the network’s Los Angeles studio, where they live.

“I’m really busy at home with kids and whatnot,” Isner said. “This is kind of the bulk of my time outside of family, is involved in our sport, tennis, with our podcast, and also doing TV, especially centered around the big tournaments, the Grand Slams.”

Isner also brought up Andy Roddick’s Served podcast as the obvious measuring stick. Served landed on the Awful Announcing 2025 Sports Podcast Power List, and protecting the show became a non-negotiable term when Roddick signed his own multi-year deal with ESPN to cover Wimbledon and the US Open. Roddick told ESPN upfront that the podcast wasn’t changing, and the network agreed to build its scheduling around him instead.

“He started Served maybe a year before we did, and he’s done a great job with it,” Isner said. “He’s the number one in our space right now. I feel like we’re number two, so we’re trying to catch up to him.”

Roddick has since made his ESPN broadcasting debut at Wimbledon, pairing with host Malika Andrews in a stripped-down format AA argued more networks should emulate, singling him out as a revelation even to the casual viewers who tune into tennis only a handful of times a year, the exact audience Isner says has been gravitating toward Nothing Major.

“I’ve been surprised how many of the younger generation of tennis players, kids in high school, really do listen to podcasts a lot, and they listen to ours as well. So we’ve carved out a nice little space in our industry here.”