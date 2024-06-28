images via Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports and Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has added a pair of recently active players to its 2024 Wimbledon coverage, which begins Monday, July 1.

John Isner will make his ESPN debut during the first week of coverage from July 1-7, while Nick Kyrgios returns to ESPN’s airwaves for the whole tournament, which runs from July 1-14.

Kyrgios debuted with ESPN earlier this year as part of the network’s Australian Open coverage.

ESPN’s Mark Gross praised the additions of Isner and Kyrgios, who both expressed excitement about joining the on-air talent lineup.

“We are thrilled John and Nick are joining us in London. John is well-known at Wimbledon, especially for his two historic matches and Nick’s on-air work this past January was a resounding success with fans,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president of production and remote events in the press release. “Their experience facing some of these players performing on grass makes them uniquely able to add candid and valuable insights to our 2024 Wimbledon coverage.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the ESPN team to cover such an amazing event. I can’t wait to see what the week brings from the booth,” Isner added in the announcement.

“Commenting for ESPN at Wimbledon this year is a huge honor. I’ve had great matches on the court in the past, and I can’t wait to be on the other side, teaming up with ESPN to break down matches on those legendary grass courts,” said Kyrgios in the release. “Looking forward to giving fans a fresh take on the game!”

ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET from July 1-5. On July 6 and 7, coverage runs from 7 a.m. ET through 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and 1 p.m. ET through 4 p.m. ET on ABC. In the second week, coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET on July 8, and 8 a.m. ET throughout the rest of the week, with Breakfast at Wimbledon returning from July 11-14. The singles championships air on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET on July 13 (ladies’) and July 14 (gentlemen’s), with replays on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

