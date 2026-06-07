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Jim Courier has become an important part of TNT Sports’ tennis coverage, but he says he learned how to commentate by watching former NFL players-turned-color commentators like Troy Aikman and Greg Olsen.

The comments came in a feature piece on Courier by Matthew Futterman in The Athletic, which explores Courier’s rise as a tennis color commentator.

Courier got his start as a legendary tennis player. He was ranked No. 1 in the world by the ATP for 58 weeks and won four majors. He retired from the ATP Tour in 2000 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2005.

Courier began broadcasting in 2005, but only did so at major tournaments. According to Futterman, everything changed in 2011 when Tennis Channel expanded its live coverage and brought Courier with it.

“It’s hard to get refined at anything if you’re only doing it three times a year,” Courier told The Athletic. “You need reps.”

In order to refine his commentary, Courier began listening to NFL broadcasters like Troy Aikman and Greg Olsen, “searching for clues about how they combined their experience with an informed and analytical approach.”

He also listened to other professional tennis commentators, including Mary Carillo and Barry MacKay.

Courier’s reputation as an analyst has grown considerably over the years. Former player-turned-analyst Chris Eubanks recently called him the “best analyst in sports.”

So Courier’s success is a reminder that commentary takes far more than simply being a former professional athlete. As Futterman notes, it is Courier’s command of tennis statistics, especially Hawk-Eye, that makes him so successful. Such a command is useful no matter the sport.