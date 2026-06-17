Credit: BBC

FYI, if you ever find yourself interviewing French tennis player Corentin Moutet: Make sure you’re broadcasting on a delay.

Moutet, currently the No. 36-ranked men’s tennis player, defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(5) in the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London. He was interviewed immediately after the match and was asked by BBC interviewer Jenny Drummond about facing a 142 mph second serve from Perricard on match point.

His NSFW answer caught the interviewer and the crowd off guard.

Moutet’s interview in London was interrupted after he embarrassingly dropping SEVEN F-bombs following his first round win at the Queen’s Club. The interviewer apologized to viewers/crowds several times during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/LFxy0GoQPn — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 16, 2026

“That’s so frustrating,” Moutet said in reference to Perricard’s strong serves. “You know, when I had the match point, I was on the second serve. ‘Ok, you aim in the middle. Whatever you do, you just put the ball in the court.’ And then he hits me [with] 142. I was like, ‘F*ck.’ I would have to serve, and I will have to–”

“No f-bombs, please,” Drummond interrupted.

Whatever her intention, Moutet appeared to take that as a challenge. As soon as the microphone came back to him, he launched into a series of F-bombs.

“F*ck, f*ck, f*ck,” he said, grinning.

“No, no, no!” replied Drummond, but it was already too late. While asking her next question, Drummond asked Moutet to “keep it clean.” To which he replied, once again, “F*ck, f*ck, f*ck.”

“OK, Corentin, we need to improve that for the next round,” Drummond said. “Apologies, everyone. Corentin Moutet!”

Whoever has to interview Moutet at Wimbledon in a few weeks is already sweating…