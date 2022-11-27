A Sportsnet feed of Canada's Davis Cup win that didn't air live thanks to technical difficulties.
There have been plenty of feed outages and associated technical difficulties for broadcasters over the years, but the timing couldn’t have been worse for Canada‘s Sportsnet Sunday. The Rogers-owned broadcaster was showing the Davis Cup final between Canada and Australia from Málaga, Spain, which Canada eventually won.

That marked the first time the Canadian team had ever won this since-1900 tournament, the top international team tournament in men’s tennis. And Canada became just the 16th country to claim a Davis Cup title. And it led to quite the celebration following Felix Auger-Aliassime’s final shot, as seen above. But Sportsnet’s feed from the tournament site crashed shortly before that happened, forcing the broadcaster to go back to their studio coverage:

This also led to quite the responses to Sportsnet’s tweet announcing the result. Here are some of those:

As noted above, this is far from the first or the last technical difficulty to happen in sports, and even far from the first feed loss of this scale. But it’s certainly highly unfortunate timing, especially for a company (Sportsnet parent Rogers) that already had one giant and widespread internet outage this year. At least Sportsnet has put the final moments, including Auger-Aliassime’s tournament-winning forehand smash past Alex de Minaur, on their website now, so those who missed this live thanks to the feed issues can check it out there.

Still, this is brutal for the Canadian tennis fans who were watching and hoping to see history happen live. Instead, they got that history delivered from a studio update a continent away from where the action happened.

