Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennis Hall of Famer and longtime ESPN analyst Chris Evert revealed her ovarian cancer has returned for the third time, keeping her from attending Wimbledon this year.

Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Dec. 2021. In Jan. 2023, Evert announced she was cancer-free, but later that year, she revealed the disease had returned. Thursday afternoon, Evert announced she is now dealing with ovarian cancer for a third time. After receiving the diagnosis this past weekend, Evert has already undergone surgery before beginning chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

“Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year,” Evert wrote. “I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.

“Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle. I am deeply grateful to my medical team, my family, friends, and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Shortly after Evert posted her message, ESPN issued a statement sharing well-wishes for the Tennis Hall of Famer and analyst.

Well wishes from ESPN EVP, Production, Mike McQuade for Chris Evert On behalf of all of us at ESPN, we wish Chris well & look forward to welcoming her back when she’s ready https://t.co/DPg0kPuNyk pic.twitter.com/WKOxmCg2pw — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 25, 2026

“Our thoughts are with our ESPN tennis colleague Chris Evert as she deals with this personal health issue,” the statement reads. “We will certainly miss her at Wimbledon and wish her all the best. We look forward to having her back with us whenever she feels ready to return.”

Evert has been open in sharing information about her health journey since the initial diagnosis back in 2021, previously stating she hopes to make others feel comfortable in similarly speaking about their experiences with cancer. An 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, Evert has been a fixture with ESPN’s tennis coverage since 2011. We wish the 71-year-old well in her latest health journey.