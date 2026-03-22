Credit: Tennis Channel

Danielle Collins hasn’t played in the early part of the 2026 WTA calendar as she undergoes egg freezing procedures and works her way through the recovery and rehabilitation process for a back injury that slowed her down in the back end of 2025.

Collins, a four-time singles champion, has been working with the Tennis Channel in her time away from the court. And on Saturday, while covering the Miami Open, she shared a somewhat disgusting story involving her dog, Quincy.

“I was in the locker room; it was after hours. You’re usually not allowed to bring your dog in the locker room, but I brought Quincy in because no one was really in there,” Collins explained.

“And Quincy basically was like running around doing zoomies, and he was getting really excited, and then he decided to take a poop right next to someone’s locker that I’m not a big fan of. So, I’m not going to mention the name of the player. I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus, of course, you know, because I’m working on trying to be my best self. But Quincy did know, uh, he knew the vibes were sus.”

Collins was then asked if she cleaned up Quincy’s “accident.”

“I definitely cleaned it up. I’m not that much of a you-know-what. But yeah, I cleaned it up and this was never shared until now.”

You’re going to want to listen to this edition Story Time with Danielle 🫢 #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/W20MQh5JXR — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 21, 2026

That was during the 2024 Miami Open, which Collins won.

It’s not the first time Collins has toed the line of professionalism. During the 2025 French Open, she let a cameraman have it for not giving her enough space during a match against Emma Raducanu.

That cameraman, along with anyone else who has had one sort of run-in with Collins, would be well served to keep their eyes peeled for Quincy.

“My baby knows who’s nice to mommy and who isn’t.”