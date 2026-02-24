Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Eubanks is retired, but he’ll continue serving it up on The Tennis Channel, where he has signed a three-year deal.

The former tennis pro will join the network as an on-air commentator and host, making his debut at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on March 4.

Eubanks retired from the ATP Tour at age 29 in November. The former Olympian and Georgia Tech grad turned pro in 2015 and reached a career-high of No. 29 after a memorable quarterfinal run at Wimbledon in 2023.

“I’ve always loved talking tennis almost as much as playing it,” said Eubanks in the announcement. “Tennis Channel has always been such an important part of how fans experience our sport, so to now join the team in this capacity is incredibly special. Having the opportunity to share what’s happening inside the lines—the strategy, the emotions, the momentum shifts—is something I’m really excited about. Tennis has given me so much and I am looking forward to staying connected to the game in this way.”

Tennis Channel CEO Jeff Blackburn added that the network is “thrilled” for Eubanks to join them.

“Chris understands where tennis is right now — competitively and culturally,” Blackburn said. “He brings an authenticity and point of view that resonates on-air.”

Eubanks may have just recently retired from playing, but had already begun transitioning into broadcasting. He continues to work for ESPN on the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. He also previously did similar work for TNT Sports.