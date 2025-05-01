Photo credit: NBA on TNT

Bored of complaining about TNT Sports’ relationship with the NBA, Charles Barkley turned his attention to the French Open.

As Inside the NBA was winding down very early Thursday morning, Ernie Johnson read a promo for Roland-Garros, also known as the French Open, which will air on TNT Sports later this month. And as Johnson read the promo proudly, touting the new partnership between TNT Sports and Roland-Garros, Barkley offered some thoughts on the French Open’s more official name.

“Probably the last time we’ll run that promo” – Ernie Johnson 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lNAA3W9vWR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2025



“Changing that from French Open to Roland-Garros is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard,” Barkley ranted.

“Stop. Stop,” Johnson interjected before reminding Barkley, “We’re trying to keep a nice relationship with our new partners!”

Barkley, however, cannot be tamed.

“We gave them $60 million a year, we’ve been good for them,” Barkley fired back. “We gave them $60 million a year, they can shut the hell up.”

“Wow,” Johnson said with surprise. “Probably the last time we’ll run that promo.”

TNT Sports begins a 10-year, $650 million deal with the French Open, or as Chuck likes to call it, Roland-Garros, this month. The partnership was announced last June, serving as part of TNT’s sports blitz in the wake of losing its NBA game package.

Despite Barkley’s newfound disdain for the name, the French Open has been known as Roland-Garros since 1928, which is when the tournament moved to Roland-Garros stadium. But what appears to have changed is the way it’s being promoted in the United States.

NBC previously carried the tournament for 41 years and it was branded as the French Open, with Roland-Garros more often appearing as a secondary name. Since joining TNT Sports, however, the tournament is seemingly being promoted by its more official name, Roland-Garros.

Maybe this was at the request of the tournament. Or maybe the decision to promote it as Roland-Garros was made by TNT Sports executives. Barkley may have been a bit harsh in his wording, but he’s right. Especially in their first year carrying the tournament, every graphic, commercial and ad read on TNT should mention “French Open” alongside Roland-Garros. Because if Barkley didn’t know the French Open has long been called Roland-Garros, chances are others seeing these ads were similarly unaware.