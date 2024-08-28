Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (left) after beating Li Tu of Australia on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While it wasn’t an easy match, Carlos Alcaraz got his US Open off to a good start on Tuesday with a win over Li Tu.

Alcaraz got off to a hot start against Tu, winning the first set 6-2. Tu then responded with a 6-4 win of his own in the second set to even the match. But Alcaraz regained the lead with a 6-3 win in the third set, then put Tu away with a 6-1 win in the fourth.

Following the match, Tu shared that Alcaraz made a strong impression on him before the first ball was hit.

“I’m not gonna lie, he came out and he’s in his jacket and I was like, ‘OK,'” Tu recalled. “Then we go to the coin toss and he took his jacket off. And I was like, ‘Dude, this guy’s a specimen.’ From the coin toss, I was like, ‘OK, this guy’s a beast.’ Like I just couldn’t stop looking at his shoulder definition and the veins. And the forehand says it. He’s got some serious, serious weaponry. So, hat’s off to him.”

“We go to the coin toss and he took his jacket off and I’m like ‘Dude, this guy’s a specimen…this guy’s a beast.’ I just couldn’t stop looking at his shoulder definition.” Carlos Alcaraz had Li Tu’s attention before their match began. pic.twitter.com/epzrNNRu4q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 28, 2024

Tu was not the only person impressed by Alcaraz. Nick Kyrgios also told Alcaraz, “Your arms look sensational in that outfit” (H/T José Morgado).

Kyrgios. “Your arms look sensational in that outfit”. Alcaraz. “I love to play in sleveless shirts”. Kyrgios. “I know you do”. Nick said Alcaraz is one of the best players who will ever play this sport. pic.twitter.com/6wAJs5IW60 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 28, 2024

While only 21, Alcaraz has already established an impressive resume that few in the history of the sport can rival. He’s a four-time Grand Slam tournament winner. That includes the last two Grand Slam tournaments played, the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon.

[José Morgado on X]