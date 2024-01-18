Jun 27, 2022; London, United Kingdom; A ball person reaches for the ball during the Andy Murray (GBR) and James Duckworth (AUS) first round match on day one at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sad news emerged out of the tennis world this week. Writer Mike Dickson, who was down in Melbourne, Australia, to cover the 2024 Australian Open, suddenly passed away at age 59.

The Associated Press reported the news of Dickson’s shocking death on Wednesday. Via ESPN, “British tennis writer Mike Dickson has died while covering the Australian Open in Melbourne. He was 59. His death was announced Wednesday by his wife, Lucy, in a joint message with the family on X.” Dickson wrote for The Daily Mail for the last 34 years.

On Dickson’s account, his wife Lucy left the following message, as the AP reported.

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly.” His wife and children left their names down at the end of the message.

We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 17, 2024

Condolences and tributes began to pour out after the announcement.

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mike, our long-standing colleague and friend. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2024

We are incredibly saddened to learn of Mike's passing. Mike was one of the most well-respected journalists in the industry, and our media center won't be the same without him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 17, 2024

All of us at Wimbledon are deeply saddened to hear this news. Mike covered so many of our Championships during his remarkable career in journalism and brought so many stories to so many sports fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 17, 2024

The WTA was deeply saddened to hear of Mike’s sudden passing, who was a highly respected figure on Tour amongst players, coaches, staff and everyone connected with tennis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this very difficult time. — wta (@WTA) January 17, 2024

It was not just the Grand Slam tennis organizations who reached out either. The Everton Football Club also left a touching message for the family.

Such sad news. Everyone at Everton send our condolences to Mike’s family. He was a great man who achieved a lot in his career. RIP Mike. ? — Everton (@Everton) January 17, 2024

Tennis giants Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova also offered their condolences.

So sorry to read this sad news about sportswriter @Mike_Dickson_DM. Mike, and all journalists, play a vital role in sports as they tell our stories to the world. Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/ZJkq270wsh — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 17, 2024

I am so sorry to hear that- Mike Dickson was a standup guy and a pleasure to work with- he will be missed in our tennis world- RIP Mike… https://t.co/hGSFnD20AJ — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 17, 2024

So too did tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe.

Mike was loved, admired, respected by all of us. We will miss him. ????♥️♥️ https://t.co/O8dXAypasj — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) January 17, 2024

The incredible outpour after this devastating news shows the kind of impact Dickson made on those around him. We offer our condolences to the Dickson family as well.

