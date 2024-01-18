Tennis Mike Dickson Jun 27, 2022; London, United Kingdom; A ball person reaches for the ball during the Andy Murray (GBR) and James Duckworth (AUS) first round match on day one at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
NewspapersTennisBy Chris Novak on

Sad news emerged out of the tennis world this week. Writer Mike Dickson, who was down in Melbourne, Australia, to cover the 2024 Australian Open, suddenly passed away at age 59.

The Associated Press reported the news of Dickson’s shocking death on Wednesday. Via ESPN, “British tennis writer Mike Dickson has died while covering the Australian Open in Melbourne. He was 59. His death was announced Wednesday by his wife, Lucy, in a joint message with the family on X.” Dickson wrote for The Daily Mail for the last 34 years.

On Dickson’s account, his wife Lucy left the following message, as the AP reported.

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly.” His wife and children left their names down at the end of the message.

Condolences and tributes began to pour out after the announcement.

 

It was not just the Grand Slam tennis organizations who reached out either. The Everton Football Club also left a touching message for the family.

Tennis giants Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova also offered their condolences.

So too did tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe.

The incredible outpour after this devastating news shows the kind of impact Dickson made on those around him. We offer our condolences to the Dickson family as well.

[Mike Dickson]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak