Bees on a camera at the ATP Tour's BNP Paribis Open. Bees on a camera at the ATP Tour’s BNP Paribis Open. (Bleacher Report on Twitter/X.)
TennisBy Andrew Bucholtz on

There have been many strange instances of animals interfering with sports events over the years, but what happened in the men’s quarterfinals at the ATP Tour’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California Thursday stood out. There, a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was suspended for almost two hours due to…a bee invasion. Here’s how this was first discussed on the Tennis Channel broadcast, which had their movable spider cam completely covered by a swarm of bees:

Here is some more evidence of the bee invasion:

But strange moments lead to the rise of unexpected heroes. And here, that was Lance Davis, president of Killer Bee Live Removal, who came by around an hour into the delay and was able to remove the bees alive:

The match was eventually able to resume after Davis successfully removed those bees. But it only resumed almost two hours later:

In the end, Alcarez (subject of a just-announced Netflix docuseries) won 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the semifinals. And the tournament social media team had jokes:

This is far from the first animal interruption of a sporting event, or even a tennis match, but it’s certainly a notable one. And it’s a good thing that Davis was there to save the bees, and the day.

[USA Today, image from Bleacher Report on Twitter/X]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

