Bees on a camera at the ATP Tour’s BNP Paribis Open. (Bleacher Report on Twitter/X.)

There have been many strange instances of animals interfering with sports events over the years, but what happened in the men’s quarterfinals at the ATP Tour’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California Thursday stood out. There, a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was suspended for almost two hours due to…a bee invasion. Here’s how this was first discussed on the Tennis Channel broadcast, which had their movable spider cam completely covered by a swarm of bees:

"'Play suspended due to bee invasion.' Something you thought you'd never hear." pic.twitter.com/cFq2fuSOpN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2024

Here is some more evidence of the bee invasion:

Bee invasion suspends a tennis match in one of the biggest tennis courts in the world. Wow. pic.twitter.com/dBXu7xRlRp — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 14, 2024

Covered a lot of #tennis in a lot of places A sign I've never seen: "Play Suspended – Bee Invasion" pic.twitter.com/5IfGLby7uo — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) March 14, 2024

Tennis match suspended after a bee invasion on the court 🐝😳 pic.twitter.com/llZUSDhNVK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2024

But strange moments lead to the rise of unexpected heroes. And here, that was Lance Davis, president of Killer Bee Live Removal, who came by around an hour into the delay and was able to remove the bees alive:

The hero we didn’t know we needed 🐝🙋‍♂️#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/FNRKWZZGJV — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2024

A STAR IS BORN Beekeeper Lance Davis is the GOAT#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/GWnJWP66cJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 15, 2024

Obsessed with the Indian Wells bee guy who appears to be Lance Davis, President of Killer Bee Live Removal pic.twitter.com/YWRrMoBcNj — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTTP) March 14, 2024

Lance Davis – not the hero we deserved, but the hero we needed 💫 Go and leave 5/5 star review on google ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Nu8rOcdyBr — Tipster TM (@tennismasterr) March 15, 2024

The match was eventually able to resume after Davis successfully removed those bees. But it only resumed almost two hours later:

Legendary tennis match graphics, a thread 📊 2024 Indian Wells – 'Time since bee invasion' pic.twitter.com/rcZ97qmxSd — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) March 15, 2024

In the end, Alcarez (subject of a just-announced Netflix docuseries) won 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the semifinals. And the tournament social media team had jokes:

This is far from the first animal interruption of a sporting event, or even a tennis match, but it’s certainly a notable one. And it’s a good thing that Davis was there to save the bees, and the day.

[USA Today, image from Bleacher Report on Twitter/X]