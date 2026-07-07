Credit: Jo Durie

Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek lost in straight sets on Center Court on July 4. Hers wasn’t the only shock exit that day.

BBC commentator Jo Durie, who called that match, announced afterward that she was retiring after three decades of calling tennis for the BBC and British Eurosport.

“Well, after 30 years of commentating, today was my last match,” the 65-year-old wrote on X afterward. “Great way to finish on Centre Court.

“Thanks to BBC & fellow comms Chris Simon & Sam had such fun over the years. I’ll be back to watch, love this sport.”

Well after 30 years of commentating today was my last match. Great way to finish on Centre Court. Thanks to @bbc & fellow comms Chris Simon & Sam had such fun over the years. I’ll be back to watch 🎾 love this sport 🎾 pic.twitter.com/VFFSblGdah — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) July 4, 2026

During her playing career, Durie was ranked No. 5 in the world among women at one point, winning two Grand Slam mixed-doubles titles with Jeremy Bates. She won the British National Doubles title a record nine times and was the last British woman to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament (the 1983 French Open and US Open) until Johanna Konta did so at the 2016 Australian Open.