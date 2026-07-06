Credit: Wimbledon on YouTube

Naomi Osaka took down top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6 (2) on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is a four-time major champion (Australian Open and US Open twice each), but she’s never won the Wimbledon singles title, and it’s the only major that she hasn’t even reached the final of.

After the loss, a reporter at Wimbledon asked Sabalenka, “Do you feel you are the world number one player at the moment, and if not, what do you feel you need to do to get back to that status?”

“Ah, this question, guys,” Sabalenka said. “I mean, let’s just look at the rankings. So, by now, I’m world number one. Level-wise, today, I wasn’t world number one. Yesterday, I was world number one… I don’t even want to think about ranking at this point.”

“I just want to go get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape.”

“I just want to go, get completely drunk, forget about tennis.” 😂 Cheers to that @SabalenkaA 🍻#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UfwNgmVpMf — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 5, 2026

Sabalenka is always good for honest commentary and eye-opening quotes in her press conferences.

In March, Sabalenka admitted that she was “shocked” at how the Miami Open handled the scheduling of her match vs. Ann Li in favor of a Carlos Alcaraz match.

And more recently, in June, Sabalenka followed a loss in the French Open quarterfinals by telling the media, “I just want to quit tennis right now, but we’ll see.”

“She overpowered me,” Sabalenka added on Sunday about Osaka, who got her first win over a No. 1 player since 2019 and has four major titles herself. “I felt like it was (an) incredible level from her.”