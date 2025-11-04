Edit by Liam McGuire

The top women’s tennis player in the world will take on one of the most polarizing men in the sport next month.

According to multiple reports, Aryna Sabalenka will play Nick Kyrgios in a modern-day “Battle of the Sexes” redux. Sabalenka, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, is coming off an incredible season, winning her second U.S. Open while reaching at least the semifinal round of each Grand Slam event. Kyrgios, on the other hand, has barely played in recent years after battling injury, most recently to his wrist. The Australian hothead is currently ranked No. 652 in the world.

The match, which will take place on December 28 in Dubai, was organized by Evolve, the agency that represents both players.

Tennis, of course, has a long history of pitting top women’s players versus male counterparts. Most famously, 29-year-old Billie Jean King defeated a 55-year-old Bobby Riggs in 1973, months after Riggs had beaten Australian star Margaret Court. The match was televised nationally on ABC with Howard Cosell serving as broadcaster.

Broadcast arrangements for the Sabalenka-Kyrgios match have not yet been announced.

While this match may not have the world’s attention like the original “Battle of the Sexes,” there is plenty of bad blood between Sabalenka and Kyrgios that should keep fans intrigued. Months ago, when a possible match was first floated, Kyrgios didn’t mince words in predicting how the match would go.

“She is not gonna beat me. Do you really think I have to try 100%? I’m gonna try. Because I’m representing the men’s side. I’d say like 6-2 maybe,” Kyrgios claimed. “I’m not going to go there and say, ‘Oh, she’s so good, I can’t play this.’ That would make me look so bad. I’d imagine the internet would go crazy—go bananas. I mean, our serves, women can’t really return those. And then we can just chip and drop shot. I think I’m going to be okay. I’m going to go there, and I don’t want her to win. That’s for sure.”

In 2024, Kyrgios contributed to ESPN’s coverage of the Australian Open and Wimbledon as he recovered from injury. He did not return for 2025.