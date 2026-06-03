Credit: TNT Sports; Served Media

This week, after world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka took care of business in a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, former tennis player-turned-broadcaster Fabrice Santoro made a strange request.

During his on-court interview with Sabalenka after the match, Santoro referenced the Belarusian star’s viral dances in the warmup zone. Santoro then queued music and suggested Sabalenka bust a move on the clay, insisting “it is your choice” while the crowd cheered her on.

“Only if everyone is dancing,” Sabalenka said as she twirled and moon-walked for the fans at the French Open.

The interaction clearly went over well in the stadium and went viral online, but drew the ire of longtime American tennis star-turned-commentator Andy Roddick.

In an episode of his podcast Served recapping Monday’s action at Roland Garros, Roddick took issue with Santoro’s request.

“I always got along with Fabrice Santoro,” Roddick said. “I like Fabrice Santoro. And, like, saying, ‘Will you dance for us?’ It’s such a weird thing to ask. I don’t like it. Then when she does it a little it and it’s kind of over, and then being like, ‘Moonwalk.’ I’m like, ‘f*ck.’

“I don’t know, maybe people loved it. I might be in the minority. I just get like…” Roddick added as he tensed his shoulders.

“If Sabalenka’s like, ‘No thank you,’ then everyone’s like,’ What, you can’t play along? That’s no fun.’ It’s a lose-lose situation.”

Cohost Mike Hayden added that while he understands that post-match interviews are often used to bring personality out of the stars, he believes it was unprofessional to ask Aryna Sabalenka to perform a dance in that moment.

“I just think you have limited time with the greats, and this is the content you ask for?” Hayden asked. “I prefer something with a little more depth.”

Andy Roddick is set to make his debut as a television commentator next month on ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage, yet he isn’t holding back when he has something to say about a fellow broadcaster’s misstep.