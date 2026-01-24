Credit: Australian Open

The polarized political landscape of the United States continues to bleed into big-time sports, even as far away as Melbourne.

This week at a post-match conference at the Australian Open, American tennis star Amanda Anisimova was forced to give her thoughts on competing in the tournament as an American amid the turbulent political situation in the country.

Specifically, the reporter asked Anisimova “how it feels to compete under the American flag right now.”

Anisimova shut down the line of questioning twice, stating that she is proud to play for the U.S. but that on the court, she sees her job as simply representing herself.

“Yeah, I mean, I was born in America so I’m always proud to represent my country,” she said. “And yeah, a lot of us are doing really well and it’s great to see a lot of, you know, great athletes on the women’s side, on the men’s side. So yeah, I feel like we’re all doing a great job representing ourselves.”

The reporter persisted, pressing Anisimova to address “the last year of everything that’s been happening.”

Anisimova again side-stepped the larger premise of the question.

“I don’t think that’s relevant,” she said.

Despite the relatively short interaction between Anisimova and this reporter, the moment has become a political story. Some see it as an example of media baiting an athlete into sharing their personal views on political and social issues. Indeed, Anisimova was put in a strange position given that she had not discussed these topics at the tournament.

Others may expect prominent athletes like Anisimova to be conscious of political and social issues and address them when asked.

In recent months, certain sports figures and commentators have given their perspectives on a number of headlines coming from the Trump administration. Trump himself appeared at the U.S. Open last summer (where Anisimova was a finalist), where Trump’s attendance became a media story.

But in this case, Trump was not present or seemingly relevant to Anisimova’s first-round match in Melbourne. As the footage of the press conference shows, Anisimova was clearly caught off guard by a vague and loaded question.

Disclosure: The reporter who asked Anisimova the question appears to be Owen Lewis, a freelance sports reporter who has contributed to Awful Announcing. Lewis has not addressed the incident publicly.