Credit: TNT Sports

When you’ve earned over $50 million in prize money, ranking fifth all-time on the career earnings list among men’s tennis players, a $300,000 watch might not mean much.

Or, Alexander Zverev was just in a gambling mood.

The 28-year-old, who came into this year’s French Open as the No. 3 seed in the men’s singles draw, clearly has an affinity for gambling. Appearing on TNT Sports’ studio coverage of the event on Tuesday, Zverev offered the crew a chance to leave Roland Garros with a lot more than what they came with.

Alexander Zverev had the TNT crew play Roulette for a chance to win his $300K+ watch 👀⌚ pic.twitter.com/xpW4jPmv6b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2025

“I’ve had a hard time focusing because he’s wearing one of the coolest watches I’ve ever seen in person in my entire life,” TNT host Adam Lefkoe told Zverev during an interview segment.

“You want to play Roulette?” Zverev asked the crew, apparently dawning a timepiece that featured a functional Roulette wheel.

“Uhh, 12,” analyst Chris Eubanks said.

“31,” fellow analyst Sam Querrey responded.

“33,” the adoring Lefkoe replied.

“Eight,” Caroline Wozniacki joined in.

“If somebody gets the right number, they’re getting my watch,” Zverev told the crew.

“Oh my gosh. C’mon 33, 33, 33, 33,” a fawning Lefkoe said, standing up to see the ball bounce around Zverev’s watch.

Unfortunately for the TNT crew, it wasn’t their day today.

“It’s number four,” Zverev revealed. “Sorry.”

At least it made for a good TV moment, Alex! As for Lefkoe, maybe he’ll get another spin next year.