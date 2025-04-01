Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The two suspects charged in connection with the death of Telemundo 39 Kansas City sports anchor and reporter Adan Manzano apparently targeted other victims in similar fashion in recent years.

Manzano, who was covering Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, was found dead in his hotel room in nearby Kenner, Louisiana, on Feb. 5. The coroner determined Manzano died of the combined effects of Xanax and alcohol along with positional asphyxia.

Danette Colbert, who had been spotted on video with Manzano shortly before he died, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. Her alleged accomplice, Rickey White, has been charged with robbery and fraud.

ABC News reported Tuesday that investigators say text messages between the two show they were part of a “national, multijurisdictional crime spree” targeting men in New Orleans, Las Vegas and elsewhere in Louisiana. Officials have already identified other possible victims.

“This is a national, multijurisdictional crime spree. For that reason, we’ve asked and have been working with our attorney general to run point. Hopefully, we’ll have a better shot at solving it that way,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told ABC News. “This was not random. There’s a certain pattern with having drinks or food and then saying to the person they’ll help him back to their room.”

Security video showed Colbert leaving Manzano’s hotel room shortly after entering with him. Manzano’s body was discovered 12 hours later by hotel staff. Colbert was arrested two days later and initially charged with property crimes after being found with his cellphone and credit cards in her possession.

According to ABC News, Colbert and White remain in custody in Jefferson Parish on no bond.

The 27-year-old Manzano’s death brought an outpouring of tributes from the Kansas City community, including from Sporting Kansas City. He was well known for his coverage of the MLS team.

.@SportingKC set up a tribute for Adan Manzano at today’s Media Day, including his credential for the upcoming season. Peter Vermes remembers his thoughtful and calm nature as a reporter, adding he’s ‘incredibly sad’ for his family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qkzS0qRGnO — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) February 14, 2025