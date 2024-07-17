A Telemundo graphic for their Paris 2024 coverage.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are going to be quite the event, and Telemundo Deportes is going all-out for their Spanish-language U.S. coverage of the event. The network announced Wednesday that they’ll bring their largest-ever talent roster for an Olympics to these games, with more than 40 commentators involved. Here’s more from their release:

Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games, announces its largest-ever talent roster, featuring more than 40 hosts, commentators, and in-country reporters. This team will spearhead the network’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris starting two days before the Opening Ceremony with the Men’s Soccer Competition on July 24 through August 11 across Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock. “We are proud to unveil the network’s largest and most diverse commentary roster ever, marking Telemundo’s most significant commitment to Olympic coverage in our history,” said Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President, Sports, Telemundo. “We assembled this exceptional team of commentators representing the different countries and disciplines important to Latino audiences to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging coverage of Paris 2024.” The lineup includes the return of many of the network’s signature Olympic hosts, play-by-play announcers, analysts, and Olympians as well as fresh new voices. In addition to offering Olympic experiences across different disciplines, the diverse and talented group joining Telemundo Deportes’ production will also represent many of the Latin American countries participating in Paris 2024. Among the Olympians on Team Telemundo: Manuel Sol, former midfielder who represented Mexico in the 1996 Summer Olympics; Isabella Echeverri, former midfielder on Colombia’s National Team squad in Rio 2016; Isabella Arcila, professional swimmer who represented Colombia in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020; Walter Herrmann, Argentine national basketball team member and 2004 Olympic basketball gold medalist; Danell Leyva, Cuban-American gymnast and two-time Olympic medalist; and Abner Mares, Mexican American professional boxer who represented Mexico in Athens 2004.

As per that release, Telemundo’s primary hosts will be Miguel Gurwitz, Jessica Carrillo, Carlota Vizmanos, and Copan Alvarez. The Emmy-winning Gurwitz is an Olympic veteran, having covered the Summer Olympics since 2000 and the Winter Olympics since 2002, while Carrillo previously co-hosted with him at Rio 2016. (She also was part of the late-night recap show at the “Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” which actually took place in 2021 due to COVID-19.)

Meanwhile, Vizmanos is serving as an Olympic host for the first time. But she’s the lead Premier League host for Telemundo, and is also making her debut as a soccer match analyst at these games. And Alvarez, known for his sports versatility, will be taking on tennis coverage at these Games in addition to his hosting roles.

There are plenty of other notable figures in that Telemundo release as well. One is Jessi Losada, who was a main host of their first Olympic coverage 20 years ago, and will be returning to celebrate that anniversary. Beyond that, Veronica Rodriguez (known for soccer show Zona Mixta) and Freddy Lomel will host the late-night show (beginning at midnight Eastern each night). And there’s a prominent in-country soccer team, led by famed commentator and eight-time Emmy winner Andres Cantor and also featuring Natalia Astrain, Sol, and Carlos Yustis (the network’s first dedicated Olympic soccer reporter on the ground).

We’ll see how these coverage plans pay off for Telemundo. But they’re definitely investing significant resources into Paris 2024.