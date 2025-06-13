Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A countdown event for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Telemundo in Miami, was abruptly canceled on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

Sports Business Journal collected statements from the NBC-owned Spanish-language broadcaster and the U.S. Guard, with both entities characterizing the search as a routine inspection.

“Due to delays caused by a routine Coast Guard inspection, Telemundo canceled its One Year To Go celebration event in Miami yesterday,” Telemundo told SBJ. “We regret the inconvenience to our guests and appreciate their understanding. We look forward to continuing the road to the FIFA World Cup 26 and bringing this historic tournament to our viewers.”

The Coast Guard added more detail, telling SBJ that the luxury party boat upon which the event was due to be hosted was cited for safety violations earlier this year.

“Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Miami and partner agency crews conducted a boarding on the vessel, Barefoot Princess, an inspected passenger vessel. Coast Guard crews are investigating to determine if the vessel violated a federal Captain of the Port order that was issued earlier this year. The vessel was cited for safety violations. Coast Guard crews routinely board vessels to make sure lifesaving and safety compliance ensuring safety of life at sea.”

In light of recent crackdowns across the country by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), some media figures have connected the Coast Guard inspection to deportation raids in cities like Los Angeles. On Thursday morning’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, former executive producer Mike Ryan alleged that the Coast Guard “targeted” the Telemundo party. A local immigrants’ rights advocate claimed the Coast Guard checked the immigration status of staff on board.

In a statement to SBJ, the Coast Guard “denied that the boat was targeted based on who was on board and said crew members are routinely asked for identification during safety inspections.”

This month, DAZN will broadcast the U.S.-hosted FIFA Club World Cup from cities around the country. Fox is broadcasting the Concacaf Gold Cup starting this weekend in Los Angeles, the site of intense anti-ICE protests this week.

Reports suggest that demand for Club World Cup tickets is weak, and this week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security account on X posted and then deleted a notice stating that officials would be on the ground at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the event.