Some quite interesting sports technology developments recently have come from Tempus Ex Machina. In particular, they’ve come to attention over here thanks to an August deal with Twitter and Opendorse to let college student-athletes monetize personal highlights, a deal starting with Pac-12 football but looking to grow beyond that. And last month, they signed a deal with Curastory to help student-athletes monetize their own commentary on clips.

But Tempus Ex Machina (which grew out of some of the technology developed for the old Alliance of American Football, which Tempus Ex CEO Charlie Ebersol was also CEO of) has partnerships well beyond college sports, including a strong one with the NFL. (Sports Business Journal‘s Joe Lemire explored that in a two–part series this week.) And their particular video technology has shown great potential in delivering footage that can then be monetized in different ways beyond what you’d expect from a typical broadcast, as with those personalized highlights and commentary mentioned above.

And a new deal Tempus Ex announced Thursday with Slate (the social media content creation company, not the Washington Post-owned magazine turned digital opinion forum) should further enhance that. Slate has current content partnerships with the NFL, LA Rams, Charlotte FC, Florida Gators, World Surf League, PGA Tour and the Pac-12 Conference. And this deal “will integrate Tempus Ex’s proprietary FusionFeedTM technology within Slate’s content creation platform, providing mutual sports partners the opportunity to easily browse and capture never-before-seen content that only Tempus Ex can deliver.” Here are some further quotes from a release:

“Integrating our FusionFeed technology within Slate’s content creation platform will create a turnkey opportunity for our partner organizations to further expand their social media footprint by using enhanced, never-before-seen game footage and associated data,” said Annie Gerhart, co-founder and COO, Tempus Ex Machina. “Being able to provide access to our technology is paramount to what we’re building, and we’re eager to continue expanding our offerings with innovative partners.” Additionally, Slate will leverage Tempus Ex’s FusionFeedTM technology to allow for mutual partners to overlay statistical data through graphic overlays on top of any content shared out of their platform. This integration provides content teams the ability to work seamlessly between both platforms. “Our focus at Slate has always been to establish a seamless content creation workflow to give creators the ability to capture, edit, and design with ease and efficiency – while still providing the highest quality on brand creative,” said Dave Minetti, VP Sales & Partnerships, Slate. “Now that our platform will utilize Tempus Ex’s FustionFeedTM technology, we are able to enhance our current offerings across sports and entertainment, as well as expand and create new opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise have been possible for our clients.”

We’ll see what this partnership leads to for both sides. But there’s certainly some potential here for both of them to expand their reach.

