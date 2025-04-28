Clips from Sony Hawk-Eye camera angles on NBA games on April 26 and 27th, 2025. (@NBA and @AwfulAnnouncing on X.)

It’s been quite the weekend for NBA replay reviews. The latest notable one came in the closing moments of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Game 4 win against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday. There, Wolves’ guard Anthony Edwards’ drive led to what was initially ruled a turnover, but Minnesota coach Chris Finch challenged, and that led to a foul called against Lakers’ forward LeBron James for making contact with Edwards before the ball.

The ABC on ESPN broadcast Sunday didn’t think the call would change at first, though. Indeed, analyst Richard Jefferson was particularly convinced there was no foul:

Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4 Sunday saw a late replay review on a coach’s challenge change a Minnesota turnover into a foul on LeBron James. But ESPN on ABC analyst Richard Jefferson didn’t expect the overturn. “LeBron’s left hand is not pushing him as he goes down.” [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 27, 2025 at 6:07 PM

However, the review included a top-down look from the Sony Hawk-Eye camera (incorporated into NBA player tracking as of March 2023, and extensively used in various kinds of tracking elsewhere, including the NFL, soccer, and tennis) that was much more convincing. And analyst Doris Burke correctly called, based on that, that this would indeed turn into a foul on James:

Here’s the subsequent replay review, with additional camera angles, and the eventual overturn. The Hawk-Eye camera angle convinced Doris Burke: “He hits his wrist first! That’s going to be a foul, LeBron!” pic.twitter.com/56LGGPWQ6R — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2025

With that foul, Edwards hit two free throws to extend the Minnesota lead to 116-113. And that would be the final score, giving the Timberwolves a 3-1 series lead. But remarkably, this came just a day after that same overhead Hawk-Eye camera proved critical, and also against a Los Angeles team. That was on the extremely close Aaron Gordon buzzer-beating dunk to give the Nuggets a win over the Clippers:

Aaron Gordon’s eventual-game winning dunk in Nuggets-Clippers Game 4 was so close to the buzzer that Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller couldn’t declare it good at first. “Did Gordon beat the buzzer?” “They’re going to take a look at it!” pic.twitter.com/F3TPzj9skT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2025

That one was so close it led to a very protracted replay review, and even to criticisms it showed “the inanity of NBA replay.” But part of the criticism there was that the angles shown on TNT’s broadcast didn’t seem to really provide a clear yes-or-no answer on if Gordon let go of the ball before the game-ending backboard light went off. The NBA later posted a clip to social media showing the overhead Hawk-Eye feed, with the ball out of Gordon’s hands ahead of the light:

At the end of Q4 of tonight’s #DENatLAC game, Replay Center officials confirmed the ruling of a good basket by the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon: pic.twitter.com/BxB4j7TFs8 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 27, 2025

Adding to the remarkable dialogue around NBA replay review this weekend, the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons Game 4 Sunday ended with an uncalled foul and with referee David Guthrie noting after the game a look at the video convinced his crew a foul was justified. There’s no word on if that video included Hawk-Eye angles or not. But that was on a play that wasn’t eligible for in-game review. Still, review in general and Hawk-Eye in particular stole the NBA spotlight this weekend,